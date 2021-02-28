XinFin Network (XDC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.36 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $375.49 million and $4.36 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00327116 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,648,230,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,230,060 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

XinFin Network Token Trading

