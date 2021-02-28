XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $614,028.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00789983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041668 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,232,081,183 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.