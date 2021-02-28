xRhodium (XRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,020.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $4,020.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 24% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00005241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002068 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017681 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,327,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,990 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

