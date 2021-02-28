Xuez Hits One Day Volume of $54,129.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $20,884.24 and $54,129.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,961,615 coins and its circulating supply is 3,995,182 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.