yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Tops $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00484247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00079054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00473642 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00193425 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

