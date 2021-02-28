YEE 1-Day Volume Reaches $274,975.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, YEE has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $274,975.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

