Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Tops $18.84 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.40 or 0.00462483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00075556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00076649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00080027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00472852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00200468 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.