Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. 2,014,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

