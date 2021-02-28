Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.