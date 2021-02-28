Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce sales of $5.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 million. AudioEye reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $20.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEYE stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. AudioEye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

