Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CIM Commercial Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

