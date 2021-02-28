Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

