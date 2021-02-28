Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.38. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 21,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,396. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

