Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.18 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

