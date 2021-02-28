Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGames.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGMS. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 226,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,009. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $8,548,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $8,593,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

