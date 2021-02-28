Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. OPKO Health reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,446. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

