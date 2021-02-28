Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will announce $103.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.40 million and the highest is $106.07 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $92.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $444.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.33 million to $454.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $533.70 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

PS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

