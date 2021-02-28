Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 3,344,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,007. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

