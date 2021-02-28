Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 460,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.