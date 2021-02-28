Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $9.59 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

