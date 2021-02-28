Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post sales of $123.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $155.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $473.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.02 million to $475.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $506.10 million, with estimates ranging from $501.29 million to $512.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in GP Strategies by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in GP Strategies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.