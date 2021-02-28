Zacks: Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $7,923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 704,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

