Zacks: Analysts Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post sales of $498.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $500.00 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $367.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LZB shares. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:LZB opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

