Zacks: Analysts Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NN posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its position in NN by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 56,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NN stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.35.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

