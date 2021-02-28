Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.05). NOW posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

DNOW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 719,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,788. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NOW by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

