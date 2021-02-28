Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $4.06 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

TEVA stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

