Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trustmark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

