Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. AGCO reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,449.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 570,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,529. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

