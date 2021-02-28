Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.32). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

BDSX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 129,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

