Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.38. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.64. 31,214,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,710,965. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

