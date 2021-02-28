Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $13.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Dawson James increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

FBIO stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $348.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

