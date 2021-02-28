Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $17.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the highest is $18.60 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

