Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.44). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 2,374,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.