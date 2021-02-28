Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.44). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 2,374,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $128,538.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.