Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

