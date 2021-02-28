Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $864.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $864.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.94 million and the lowest is $854.57 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $753.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.