Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,007. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

