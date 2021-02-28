Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

FTI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.