Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,225. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

