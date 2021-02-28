Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY stock remained flat at $$8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,463,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,287,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

