Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPTH opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

