Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $628.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.47 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $109.16 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

