Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. 7,475,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,184. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.