Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Announce $3.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Cummins reported earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.20. 850,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $260.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.