Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.42 Million

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $667.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.00 million and the highest is $675.90 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $58.91 on Friday. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

