Zacks: Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 1,524,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,438. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

