Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. II-VI reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,559 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,479. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

