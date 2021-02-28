Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Intellicheck reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 25.0% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 19.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 186.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 156,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of -304.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

