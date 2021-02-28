Zacks: Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $48.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $187.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $184.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $441.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

