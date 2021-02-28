Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). SiteOne Landscape Supply also posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

NYSE SITE traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.51. 329,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.