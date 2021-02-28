Zano Market Capitalization Tops $22.43 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $22.43 million and $256,546.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.72 or 0.99222495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00438897 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.51 or 0.00900618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00296572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00115264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,561,583 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,083 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

